Jugal Hansraj To Aryan Vaid, Actors Who Turned Entrepreneurs

Bollywood, known for its influx of fresh faces, often witnesses actors bidding farewell to the industry after a brief stint or failing to achieve the same fame and fandom as their contemporaries. Consequently, many have chosen to leave the industry behind and establish new lives in foreign countries, successfully carving out their own sources of income. Here are a few Bollywood actors who have found success abroad:

1. Jugal Hansraj:

Jugal Hansraj, who entered the Hindi film industry as a child artist in the movie Masoom, shot to fame with his role in Mohabbatein, starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. His stint in the limelight was short-lived. After making guest appearances in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Salaam Namaste, and Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, Hansraj reportedly shifted to America and pursued a career as an author.

2. Mayur Raj Verma:

Mayur Raj Verma gained recognition for his notable role as Abhimanyu in the popular epic saga Mahabharat, directed by BR Chopra. He was highly appreciated for his performance and even earned the nickname Junior Amitabh Bachchan. But, Verma eventually relocated to Wales and established himself as a successful restaurateur.

3. Nakul Kapoor:

Nakul Kapoor, known for his appearance in the song Aankh Hai Bhari Bhari from the film Tumse Achcha Kaun Hai, acted in movies like Ho Gayi Hain Mohabbat Tumse and Aaja Mere Yaar. His career, however, experienced a setback, and he struggled to make a comeback in the industry. Kapoor ultimately settled in Canada, where he now teaches Yoga.

4. Aryan Vaid: