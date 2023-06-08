Juhi Chawla Breaks Down In Tears Talking About Brother Bobby Chawla In Viral Video

An old video of Juhi Chawla from one of her interviews has re-surfaced online in which she is seen talking about her late brother Bobby Chawla. The clip shows how Juhi broke down in tears when she was asked about her brother’s medical condition. Bobby was in coma when the interview was conducted.

“When this incident happened, I don’t know how should I explain what I felt. My world was shattered. I wasn’t thinking about what to do," she says and further reveals that her mother-in-law was her biggest supporting during the difficult time. “In the beginning, I was shocked. My mother-in-law is like my mother. She stood by me at this difficult hour. I could not sleep. For months, I could not do anything. Later I realised that I was able to whatever I could but one will have to step out and live life. That’s what I did. It’s been 2.5 years now. I visit hospital very less. Today, I went to tie him a rakhi. My heart breaks," she adds.

Juhi Chawla’s brother Bobby Chawla went into coma after suffering a massive stroke in 2010. Bobby was the former CEO of Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. He passed away on March 9, 2014 after staying in coma for nearly for four years. He was 55.