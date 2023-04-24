Trends :Aishwarya RaiSalman Aishwarya Samantha Ruth PrabhuPoonam PandeyDiljit Dosanjh
Juhi Chawla Breaks Silence On KKR Losing To CSK, Says 'Watching MS Dhoni Play As...'

Juhi Chawla was all praises for Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni after they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL.

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 16:15 IST

Mumbai, India

Juhi Chawla reacts to KKR's defeat to CSK.
Juhi Chawla was all praises for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni after their team’s big win against her and Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. The crowd went crazy and cheered for Dhoni in the stands. Reacting to the crowd’s excitement, the actress said, ‘Watching MS Dhoni play as a captain is wonderful.’

After the match, which took place at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, Juhi told ANI, that she was thrilled to see the spectators rooting for the KKR-CSK match, especially for Dhoni. “Chennai Super Kings played well today. Watching MS Dhoni play as a captain is wonderful. We hope we can do what CSK just did, in our next match… There were so many people supporting CSK, we thought we have reached Chennai," she shared.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his team gave a historic performance against KKR. Chennai Super Kings won the match by 49 runs. They had set a target of 236 runs. KKR could only make 186 runs. After winning the watch, Dhoni told the press, “I will just say thanks for the support, that came in big numbers. They are trying to give me a farewell, so thanks a lot to the crowd."

Dhoni recently left fans emotional all over social media after he said, “it’s the last phase of my career. All said and done." When asked in the post-match interaction how he tends to deal with all the roar and crowd support at Chepauk a few days ago, he added, “After two years, the fans have had the opportunity to come here and watch, feels good to be here. The crowd has given us a lot of love and affection. Not getting enough chances to bat, but no complaints," he added.

Back in August 2020, Dhoni retired from international cricket is currently playing only the IPL.

first published: April 24, 2023, 16:12 IST
last updated: April 24, 2023, 16:15 IST
