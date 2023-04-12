Juhi Chawla FINALLY Reacts to Viral Video of Salman Khan Wanting to Marry Her: 'He Doesn't Leave...'

Over the years, Salman Khan has often been asked about his marriage plans. The Bollywood superstar is constantly hounded by fans and the media about when he is planning to “settle down" in life. He almost always has a rehearsed response to it but there was a time when the heartthrob of Bollywood had proposed marriage to a top actress. An old clip of Salman talking about wanting to get married to Juhi Chawla, recently surfaced online.

Salman had spilled the beans about his wedding plans in an interview from the 90s, revealing that he found Juhi to be “really sweet" and that he even asked her father for her hand in marriage. When asked about her father’s reaction to it, Salman admitted that Juhi’s dad shut him down. When asked Salman about the reason behind Juhi’s father’s refusal, the actor said, “Bas… I don’t fit the bill, I guess. Pata nahin kya chahiye unko."

Advertisement

During an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, the actress has finally reacted to the viral old video. Laughing it off, she says, “Back in the day, when I had just started out in my career, and when Salman was not THE Salman Khan, a film had come my way that had him in the lead actor. In fact, I didn’t know anyone properly back then – not him, not Aamir (Khan, actor) or anyone else in the industry. Incidentally, I couldn’t do the film because of some issue. And to this day, he doesn’t leave one chance to remind me of it! ‘You didn’t do the film with me,’ he keeps saying! We hardly worked on films together but we did a lot of stage shows. He had a cameo in Deewana Mastana," she reminisces.

Juhi married businessman Jay Mehta in 1995 and the couple has two children – daughter Jahnavi Mehta and a son, Arjun Mehta.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News