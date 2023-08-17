Juhu Penthouse To Luxury Cars, Know The Net Worth Of Greek God Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan, known as the Greek God of Bollywood, is currently grabbing headlines for his upcoming action-flick, Fighter, opposite Deepika Padukone. The actor is currently one of the highest-paid celebrities in Bollywood. The actor, who first shared the screen space with the superstar of the country, Rajinikanth, is now one of the most sought-after actors himself.

Hrithik Roshan was born in a film family, where his father, Rakesh Roshan is an actor-director, while his paternal grandfather Roshan was a music composer. On the other hand, his mother Pinky Roshan is the daughter of producer-director J. Om Prakash. Naturally, the Dhoom 2 actor developed an interest in acting. So, he marked his debut as a child artist at the age of 12.

In 1986, J. Om Prakash directed a movie titled Bhagwaan Dada, which marked Hrithik Roshan’s on-screen debut opposite Rajinikanth. But, as a lead actor, he got his break with his father Rakesh Roshan’s movie, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in 2000, opposite Ameesha Patel.

Hrithik Roshan starred in many hit movies like Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Bang Bang, Jodhaa Akbar, War, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Agneepath and Lakshya to name a few. He is currently one of the richest actors in Bollywood with a net worth of $375 million or Rs 3,101 crore, in 2023.

Reportedly, the Jodhaa Akbar actor also earns from his various brand endorsements and reportedly charges somewhere between Rs 10 crore to Rs 12 crore as a fee. He also earns approx Rs 4 to Rs 5 crore from his social media posts. He is also the owner of an athleisure wear company called HRX and the brand value of the company is Rs 200 crore. If reports are to be believed, the actor charges a fee of Rs 75 crore to 100 crore for a movie.