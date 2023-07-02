Jungkook Has BTS Fans Penning Lust Stories As He Drops Shirtless Pic With 'Seven' Schedule

BTS fans were not prepared for Jungkook’s Seven schedule announcement. Dropped on Saturday night (IST), Jeon Jungkook announced his plan of release with the help of a concept photo. Taking to Weverse, the Golden Maknae’s agency, BigHit Music, released a thirst trap poster with the schedule. While the poster mentioned details about the teaser date, music video launch date and more, fans were distracted by Jungkook’s pose in the photo.

While the Still With You singer’s face was not shown, the camera focused on a shirtless Jungkook who was sporting only an open blazer, a pair of jeans and his undies visible. The photo had the fandom, ARMY, lusting over him.