Jungkook Has BTS Fans Penning Lust Stories As He Drops Shirtless Pic With 'Seven' Schedule

BTS singer Jungkook drops Seven schedule.
Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 02, 2023, 08:00 IST

Seoul, South Korea

Jungkook had no mercy on BTS fans after he dropped a photo wearing nothing but a blazer and jeans to announce Seven schedule.

BTS fans were not prepared for Jungkook’s Seven schedule announcement. Dropped on Saturday night (IST), Jeon Jungkook announced his plan of release with the help of a concept photo. Taking to Weverse, the Golden Maknae’s agency, BigHit Music, released a thirst trap poster with the schedule. While the poster mentioned details about the teaser date, music video launch date and more, fans were distracted by Jungkook’s pose in the photo.

While the Still With You singer’s face was not shown, the camera focused on a shirtless Jungkook who was sporting only an open blazer, a pair of jeans and his undies visible. The photo had the fandom, ARMY, lusting over him.

Meanwhile, it is reported that popular K-drama actress Han So-hee has been roped in to star in the music video. OSEN reported that the Nevertheless star has completed filming for the music video in Los Angeles. The BTS star was recently in Los Angeles to finish his solo work. Both the artists were spotted arriving at the Seoul airport at the same time. If Han So Hee indeed appears in Jungkook’s music video, it is going to be a collaboration of its kind.

first published: July 02, 2023, 08:00 IST
last updated: July 02, 2023, 08:00 IST
