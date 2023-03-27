Jungkook Makes ARMYs Drool With Steamy Teaser by Calvin Klein, Brand Teases Collaboration With BTS Member

After speculations, Calvin Klein finally unveiled their partnership with BTS member Jeon Jungkook with a steamy teaser video. The Golden Maknae of the biggest K-pop band can be seen donning their clothes and striking sexy poses for the camera. However, the teaser did not show his face clearly. It only gave a glimpse of him, with his tattoos and his lip piercing. Sharing the video, they wrote, “Same time, tomorrow?"

The caption suggests that the brand will be dropping more content with Jungkook tomorrow at the same time. Watch:

Earlier, ARMYs shared fan edits of Jungkook as a Calvin Klein ambassador. In the videos shared by them, the singer can be seen flaunting his toned abs and bare body. After the brand’s official announcement, fans’ joy knew no bounds. One of them wrote on Twitter, “SHUT UPPPPPPPPP I CANT BREATHE" whereas another user wrote, “I mean, whoa. JK does like to run… I.. uhh.. am so proud of you #Jungkook for participating. @bts_bighit… @BTS_twt… I’ll be there same time tomorrow.. how many tomorrows do I need to be up at 6am for though? Whoa.."

Jungkook has been holding several live sessions lately to interact with his fans. He was recently spotted at Harry Styles’ concert with his fellow BTS members Kim Taehyung, RM and Suga. A couple of days ago, Jungkook, along with the rest of the BTS members had gone to visit their eldest bandmate Jin who is enlisted in South Korea’s mandatory military service.

The BTS members are currently focusing on their solo projects and individual work. Jungkook performed at the FIFA World Cup 2022 and sang its official soundtrack, Dreamers. Prior to that, he released his solo song with Charlie Puth, titled Left and Right.

