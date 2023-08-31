Jungkook Pens Moving Letter On His Birthday, Tells BTS ARMY: 'I Want To Trust Myself And...'

Jungkook penned a heartfelt note addressed to the BTS fandom on his 25th birthday. BTS’ Golden Maknae took to Weverse and shared a letter in which he expressed gratitude towards the ARMY for showing him love and support, and poured his heart out. He said that he has been spending his days happily lately and has been growing the confidence that he is doing well. He hopes to trust himself and walk this journey with the fans.

“Hello everyone, it’s Jungkook, it’s my birthday 🙂 As time passes, it feels more and more as if my birthday doesn’t feel like much, but since the time that all of you guys prepared for is so precious, I am making sure to clearly write these words but now, it feels like the things i can express feel limited heh," he wrote, as translated by BTS fan @miiniyoongs on X, previously known as Twitter.

“It feels like I’ll say the same words to you today that i have always said before. I’m just always thankful, and as precious as all of your time is, I want to tell you that I know that I’m receiving your love and also that I love you," he added.

“Lately, I’ve been happily spending my day (and) I have some confidence that I’m doing well these days, but I’m certain that if it weren’t for all of you, I would not know what how things would have turned heh heh," Jungkook wrote.

“Moving forward, let’s just trust each other, and I want to trust myself and walk alongside all of you heh. Thank you always! Let’s be happy. I’m uploading this a minute early hehehe AFBF (army forever bangtan forever)," the Golden Maknae concluded his note.