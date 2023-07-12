Jungkook Song Seven Teaser: BTS Singer, Han So Hee Play a Sexy Couple, ARMY Preps For Actor JK

BTS singer Jungkook dropped the teaser of his highly-anticipated single, Seven, on Wednesday (IST) and confirmed that Han So Hee is starring with him in the music video. The video, released on YouTube, shows the Golden Maknae and the Nevertheless star seated at a restaurant, seemingly on a date. However, there seems to be tension brewing between them.

Earlier, BigHit Entertainment had revealed that Jungkook’s debut solo digital single ‘SEVEN’ is set to be released in July. Describing the song, they stated, “Seven is an invigorating ‘summer song’ that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jung Kook’s charm. We hope that Seven will bring your summer fun to the next level." Watch the Seven Teaser starring BTS singer Jungkook and Han So Hee below:

The short teaser comes to a quick end with a chandelier falling down while Jungkook and Han So Hee remain unaffected by the chaos unfolding around them.

Excited fans are taking to social media to speculate about the storyline of the music video. Check out the tweets below: