Jungkook Surprises Indian BTS Fans; Says He Loves Naan, Chicken Makhani: 'I Want To Eat It So Badly'

BTS fans in India celebrated as Jungkook, the group’s beloved Golden Maknae, revealed he loves Indian food. The singer made the confession during his recent Weverse Live and stole Desi ARMYs’ hearts all over again. The singer revealed his love for Indian food when he read a comment asking if he’s ever tried the cuisine. Jungkook not only said he enjoys Indian food but also named his favourite dishes — naan with chicken makhani.

As translated by a Jungkook fan on Twitter, the Seven hitmaker said, “Someone asked if I’ve ever tried Indian food. Chicken makhani. You know naan? You dip it in the curry and eat it. I really love that. Eating it with curry. God, I want to eat it so bad. It’d be delicious. I’m hungry. I’m starving. Please don’t talk about food. I beg you."

Indian BTS fans took to Twitter and celebrated the moment. “Jungkook being the biggest desi boy keeps being proven right. He’s so real for liking chicken makhani with naan. Like that’s my man right there whose truly a desi at heart I love him so much!" a fan tweeted. “Look how precisely he’s talking about chicken makhani and curry to dip naan in. From nag Champa→ 3 idiots →namaste→nattu nattu→ liking Bollywood movie →liking Indian Food us Desi ARMY keeps winning Bangtan Desi Munde. PROVEN!!!!!" added another. “Jungkook saying chicken makhani is insane," a third BTS fan tweeted.

This is not the first time we’ve seen a BTS member speak about his love for Indian food. In 2019, the members were filming for their variety series Bon Voyage season 4 when J-Hope was seen relishing naan with curry. In one of the episodes, Hobi was seen enjoying the dish with a fork at first but eventually began eating with his hands.