Jungkook, Taehyung Try To Prank Call RM But BTS Fans Recognise Them Immediately; Watch Video

BTS members love to play pranks. Be it ganging up on a particular person to splashing water during concerts or purposely leaving a member behind. Remember the time when V (Kim Taehyung) lost his bag and the group tried to prank him with rude comments? He sensed something was fishy but played along anyway. Well, the septet do not leave a single opportunity to pull each other’s legs and this time it was Jungkook and Taehyung who prank-called their leader RM aka Kim Namjoon during a live broadcast.

It appears Jungkook changed his voice to converse with the BTS leader and until the end, the latter didn’t realise it all. At one point, Jungkook even sings during the call. If Namjoon’s expression is anything to go by, he seemed quite awkward, even forcing a smile, but cheered for the caller. Footage of the incident is gaining massive traction on social media. Though Kim Namjoon missed recognising who the actual caller was, the ARMY claims it didn’t take them long to know it was the BTS maknae. “Jungkook changes his voice to prank call Kim Namjoon but ARMY still recognize him," read the caption of the clip doing the rounds on Twitter.

Advertisement

Another video from the same broadcast features V repeating the prank by changing his voice. V appears to act sleepy, but this time the leader recognizes his team member. “Aren’t I supposed to act like Army?" asks V leaving audiences to erupt in laughter.

Advertisement

The reply section of the video is flooded with reactions from fans boosting their identifying skills. A user wrote, “When he said hello I just knew the owner of this voice and when he sang it was confirmed that he’s goigie (JK). It was so cute."

Another ARMY claimed, “I just heard the breathing and I knew that’s JK."

Advertisement

One more highlighted, “And Namjoon didn’t (recognize)."

A user added, “Even his breathing is recognizable."