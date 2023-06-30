Jungkook To Drop Seven In July But First Review of BTS' Member's Song Already Out

BTS member Jungkook has left the ARMY rejoicing after the official announcement of his upcoming track. The K-pop idol’s management agency BIGHIT Music confirmed his solo venture on Friday, June 30, via Weverse. Titled Seven, the new single is touted to be an “invigorating summer song" with a touch of Jungkook’s charm. The forthcoming track marks the BTS member’s first step toward individual activities. The agency has also teased that there are several solo projects of the musician left to come.

The official announcement unveils Seven is slated to arrive within a span of two weeks on July 14. According to Soompi, the official statement of BIGHIT Music reads, “We are pleased to inform you about the release of ‘Seven’ the solo digital single by BTS member Jungkook. ‘Seven’ is an invigorating ‘summer song’ that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jungkook’s charm. We hope that ‘Seven’ will bring your summer fun to the next level."

The song hasn’t been released but its review has already begun circulating on social media. It’s Jungkook’s Left and Right co-musician Charlie Puth who recently reacted to the digital single’s announcement. It seems the Euphoria-hitmaker has already taken Charlie’s opinion on the song. When an ARMY asked the Attention singer to show support for the BTS member, he replied, “I heard it." But what left fans swooning were the words that followed, “It’s so good," Charlie added.

Take a look at his reaction here:

Previously, the duo collaborated on the third single of the American singer’s album titled Charlie. The catchy and upbeat pop number Left and Right was quick to top music charts in multiple countries. Last year, the BTS member also garnered massive traction after releasing the soundtrack of the 2022 FIFA World Cup official, Dreamers. Featuring Fahad Al Kubaisi, Jungkook also performed at the opening ceremony of the tournament.