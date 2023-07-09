Jungkook Was Struggling, I Cried a Lot: Jimin Makes Heartbreaking Reveal In BTS' New Book

BTS’ first official book, Beyond the Story: 10 Year Record of BTS, has finally hit the stands and it is making BTS fans emotional. The book looks back at landmark events and turns that helped RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook make BTS what it is today. The book features several never-before-known incidents that took place behind the curtains. While several heartbreaking incidents have come to light, the book made a shocking reveal about Jungkook and in the process, shed light on how Jimin and Jungkook grew closer.

In photos from the book shared by Twitter users, Jimin and Jungkook do a first person recounting of a night that they were filming for a music video together. Jimin confessed he was worried for Jungkook, especially since the group’s beloved Golden Maknae doesn’t open up about his feelings easily.

“One time after filming, I went to drink alone and drinking alone it was like… I felt so hopeless. But that was the time I was really into taking photos of this and that on my camera. And so I set up my phone camera in front of me and spoke to myself as if I was doing a YouTube stream… and I was drinking a the same time. But then Jimin suddenly appeared," Jungkook recalled in the book.

Sharing his side of the story, Jimin revealed, “I was a bit worried about Jungkook and so I asked the staff and they said he’d gone for a drink." The Filter singer requested the staff to take him to the spot and he saw Jungkook filming himself. “When I went inside, Jungkook was alone with the camera set up, drinking. That was how we ended up talking," Jimin added.

“I don’t remember much of what we talked about but I was pretty moved that Jimin had come. Because he’d come to comfort me," Jungkook added. “Listening to what he had to say, I learned for the first time just how much he was struggling and I cried a lot. I’d had no idea. Jungkook had tried not to talk about it but the drink kicked in and he talked," Jimin said.