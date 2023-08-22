Jungkook's Hit Song Seven Plagiarised? BTS Member's Agency Breaks Silence on Accusations

BTS singer Jungkook’s latest solo hit, Seven, was hit by plagiarism recently. A media outlet claimed that Seven, whihch is breaking several music records, borrowed its main portion of the song from Fin.K.L’s song, Time of Mask. The song was released in 2000. Before the accusations could ever go viral, Jungkook’s agency BigHit Music shot down the claims. In a strongly worded statement, BigHit denied the claims of plagiarism.

“We would like to inform you that the claims of copyright infringement regarding Jungkook’s ‘Seven’ are not true. ‘Seven’ is a song that was made through the collaboration of five foreign composers, and it is a creation that is completely unrelated to the song on a domestic album from 24 years ago like some are claiming. They are one-sided claims that do not meet any criteria such as substantial similarity and principles in determining plagiarism," the agency said.