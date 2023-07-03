Just Out! Mrunal Thakur Looks Gorgeous In South Indian Attire In The First Look From Nani 30

The talented and beautiful actress Mrunal Thakur has set the Internet ablaze with her new photos in what seems to be the first look of her upcoming Telugu film, Nani 30. The actress looks mesmerising as she happily poses for pictures on the beach. She is set to work with superstar Naveen Babu, fondly known as Nani, on the upcoming project.

In the recently released first look photos, Mrunal has donned a beautiful South Indian traditional lavender saree and accessorised it with heavy Indian jewellery. The Sita Rammam actress is simply adding beauty to the backdrop of the beach. The scenery of the image creates a magical effect and hints towards the enchanting narrative of the much-awaited Nani 30. The overall photos look straight out of a fairytale.

Check out the photos here:

Ever since the release of the photos, fans have gone into a frenzy and started showering love on the actress. The excitement for the movie has risen and they can’t seem to wait for more behind-the-scenes footage and photos of the project.