Justin Beiber And Hailey Bieber’s Date Night Screamed Fashion From Miles Away

Justin and Hailey Bieber looked fashionable as they stepped out together for a dinner date amid the rumours surrounding the singer’s professional life. As speculations about Justin’s split with his longtime manager Scooter Braun circulate, the singer and his wife were reportedly spotted at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles recently. Reports have suggested that Hailey Beiber is playing a big role in Justin’s business dealings.

In the pictures, Justin Beiber was seen wearing a white button-down shirt with a pair of brown trousers along with a backwards polo cap as he exited the restaurant hand in hand with his wife. On the other hand, Hailey wore an all-black fitted dress with a plunging sweetheart neckline and short hem. She layered up with a black jacket and heels.

Meanwhile, according to Page Six, Hailey has taken on a larger role in her pop star husband’s business concerns, and she is always present in meetings. The source informed the portal, “Hailey has taken control and is heavily involved. She’s a part of meetings, and she’s talking a lot for him. She’s the voice. They’re becoming this power couple. She’s a big part of everything he’s doing."

This news comes as rumours are rife that Justin Beiber has parted ways with Scooter Braun, who has served as his manager since 2008. Not just Justin Beiber, Scooter has apparently lost several high-profile clients in recent days, including Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Idina Menzel, and others.