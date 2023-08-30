Justin Bieber Wearing 'Hailey Bieber' Sweatshirt Is Pure Love

Justin and Hailey Beiber never fail to leave their fans gushing with their adorable chemistry. They often dish out major couple coals through romantic and goofy pictures on social media. However lately, it was Hailey who was doing all the photo dumping as her singer-husband took a 14-week hiatus from all media platforms. But on Saturday, August 26, Justin made fans happy after making a sudden comeback on social media. And guess what, all his posts were about his ladylove Hailey. On Tuesday, August 29, Justin, as a supportive husband, posted a couple of pictures with Hailey on Instagram, celebrating the American supermodel’s latest product launch in New York.

The pictures that screamed love captured Justin Beiber and his partner Hailey Bieber lounging on a couch, in what appears to be a private jet. Both celebrities were dressed in casual avatars in grey hoodies and matching shorts. But upon closer inspection, you would surely spot Hailey’s name emblazoned on Justin’s ripped hoodie in bold, white letters, which once again proved that the Baby singer was simply smitten by the Rhode founder. Justin also sported a furry cap.

Advertisement

Hailey can be seen lying on Justin’s lap as the lovebirds exchanged an affectionate look with each other. The couple’s pet dogs— two adorable Yorkipoos also made it to the frame.

Advertisement

The following pictures seem to have been taken on the eve of Hailey Bieber’s newest Rhode launch— strawberry glaze lip treatment, in collaboration with the bakery and cake shop company Krispy Kreme. Hailey looked pretty as a rose in a strapless strawberry-red mini-dress. She sported minimal makeup, simply highlighting her cheeks with a tint of blush and a shade of peach lipstick. The supermodel rounded off her all-red look with strawberry-themed earrings, a stone-encrusted “B" necklace, and a loosely-tied bun hairdo, with a few strands left open. Hailey flashed a radiant smile in the picture, stealing hearts.

Fans were all praises for the lovey-dovey couple. While one of them called Justin Beiber a “Supportive Hubby" another gushed, “Hailey in red." “The most beautiful couple ever," commented a third individual. Justin and Hailey’s mismatched style statements also drew much attention amongst social media users who couldn’t help but point out that while Justin is almost always underdressed, Hailey is often papped in glammed-up avatars.