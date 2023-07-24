Jyothika Inspires Bharathi Kannamma Fame Farina Azad, Who Shares Workout Video

Jyothika is one of the most popular actresses in the South Indian film industry. She made her acting debut with the 1997 Hindi film Doli Saja Ke Rakhna, helmed by Priyadarshan. The film failed to make an impact but Jyothika’s acting was appreciated by the audience. Later, she made her Tamil debut with Vaali in 1999, for which she ended up winning the Best Female Debut Award.

Since then, the actress has worked in some of the biggest hits like Kushi, Tagore, Dumm Dumm Dumm, Chandramukhi, Mozhi and more. She has had an illustrious career spanning more than 25 years and enjoys a massive fan following in the country. She has worked with some of the biggest superstars in the industry like Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and Suriya.

While on a film with Suriya, the duo fell in love with each other and got married in 2006. After her marriage, she decided to take a break from film and focus on her personal life. She made a comeback to films in 2015. She has been focusing on her physical fitness and often shares pictures and videos of her workouts. Jyothika has been an inspiration to a lot of actresses in the industry for her impeccable acting skills and workouts.

Recently, actress Farina Azad, who rose to fame on television through Bharathi Kannamma and Thari, shared her workout video on social media. In the clip, Farina can be seen working out against the wall. She mentioned that the workout was inspired by Jyothika. She captioned the video, “@jyothika thank you!"

Fans were quick to go to the comment section and appreciate her. One of the users wrote, “Me too sis inspired by jo maam…am too trying this." Another user wrote, “Hit it go Farinnnaaa."