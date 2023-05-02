Jyotika Proves 'MOM Turned Upside Down Spells WOW' In Unique Workout Video: WATCH

Apart from being a stellar performer, actress Jyotika is also a fitness enthusiast. From adventurous trekking rides to exploring the world of Ayurveda, the South diva makes it a point to lead her followers toward a healthy lifestyle. On Friday, she shared yet another workout compilation post to motivate her fans. If the video is anything to go by, it seems that the Chandramukhi fame is in the midst of mastering various forms of a handstand. While the actress’ agility is just impressive in the video, she also steals the show with a unique wordplay in the caption

The clip showcases her involved in an intense workout while turning upside down in a supported handstand position. The video includes her balancing on bricks, wheels playing with a tennis ball, and walking upside down the stairs, all while being in an upside-down position. At one point in the clip, she also loses her balance and falls down but that doesn’t stop her from trying again. The video is an amalgamation of Jyotika’s multiple workout sessions from the same series. The mother of two used an inspiring phrase in the caption to make reference to her hard fitness routine. ‘MOM turned upside down spells WOW,’ she wrote while sharing the clip. Take a look at the video here:

To mark her 44th birthday, Jyotika gifted herself with a functional training session at the gym to boost her strength and health. “I will not let age change me, I will change the way I age,” she wrote alongside her previous fitness post. From bodyweight training, and squats to lunges, her gym routine is a dynamic mixture of various exercises. Catch a glimpse of it here:

Last year, she also spent 21 days at a recreational house in Thissur to explore the world of Ayurveda. She spoke highly of the healing power and magic of nature while adding, “Energy lies in the calmness of the mind and soul." She urged her followers to practice yoga and Ayurveda and also extend its benefits to future generations.

Just a month ago, Jyotika officially announced she will soon mark her comeback to Bollywood in Rajkummar Rao starrer Sri. While sharing a promo video, the actress wrote, “Happy to be a part of a story that inspired many. Sri, the inspirational story of the idealist Srikanth Bolla will be on the big screen on 15th September 2023."

Jyotika also has Kaathal - The Core opposite Mammootty in the pipeline.

