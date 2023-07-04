K-Pop Idol Jake Danced to BTS' DNA, TJ Freestyled, Anpan Danced To Rotate For ChoCo Audition | Exclusive

When aspiring K-pop idols Jake, TJ and Anpan walked into the auditions of ChoCo, they were nervous. However, having grown up with the dreams of making it big in the K-pop world, the trio knew that they had to fight the nerves and give it their best shot. Months later, Jake, TJ and Anpan are not only key members of ChoCo but have already begun showcasing their talents with their song Fruity Loops (performed Jake and Anpan) and their appearance and Mnet reality show, ChoCo In Hollywood.

Taking a quick break from their schedule, Jake, TJ and Anpan sit down with News18 for an exclusive chat about their journey so far, their plans for the group and their dreams for the future. Read the excerpt below:

Tell us when did you start dreaming of becoming a K-Pop idol?

Jake: Before, I was interested a lot in dancing, while watching BIGBANG and BTS. But it wasn’t until 2019, when I joined ChoCo, that I started pursuing my dreams to become a K-Pop idol earnestly.

TJ: I loved dancing since I was younger, and I also joined a lot of competitions, but when I was selected by ChoCo in 3rd grade, I naturally thought of becoming an idol while undergoing training.

Anpan: I started to take my dream of being an idol seriously when I was 7 years old.

How did you come to know about the auditions for ChoCo?

Jake: I was contacted by a representative from ChoCo after I posted a dance video on Instagram. I had never auditioned before, so I thought I just had to dance and sing.

TJ: I was contacted by a representative from ChoCo after seeing me dance at a dance battle competition.

Anpan: I was offered to audition by a representative from ChoCo after they saw the K-Pop idol dance cover videos I uploaded.

At the audition, what song/routine did you perform?

Jake: Before I came to the audition, I was really nervous, and I even got more nervous when I walked in. When I entered the main choreography room, two trainers were sitting there, 1 camera was set up, and the room was really quiet, so I became more tense. I danced to BTS sunbaenim’s ‘DNA’ and did a freestyle dance. I also sang N. Flying sunbaenim’s ‘Rooftop’.

TJ: It was my first time to audition, and I didn’t know what to prepare, so I danced freestyle to music played randomly. I think Lil Pump and James Brown’s songs were played at that time.

Anpan: I sang ‘If I Ain’t Got You’, and danced to ‘Rotate’. It was a really nerve-wracking and exciting day. ‘Rotate’ was a song I practiced a lot, so even if I was really nervous, I went to the audition with confidence.

What is the most challenging part of your training?

Jake: Since 2021, my voice started breaking and changing, and I found it difficult to sing. I can’t get the notes right, and I haven’t adjusted to the sudden change in my voice, but I’m practicing and getting the hang of it.

TJ: I lived with my grandmother since I was a kid, and when I moved to Seoul with my mom and dad to be a ChoCo trainee, I thought it was hard to be away from her and my other family members at first. Now, I go down to Daejeon every weekend to visit them, so it’s better.

Anpan: The first two or three months after I came to Korea were the hardest. I couldn’t speak Korean very well, so communication was the hardest. I think the day I shot the ‘Fruity Loops (515 Version)’ music video was the hardest physically, but it was my first time shooting a music video, so it was more fun and exciting.

How did you strike a balance - mentally, emotionally, and physically - during training?

Jake: Overall, I don’t think I struggle that much with maintaining balance yet, but when I do have a hard time, I listen to my favourite songs. I de-stress by putting on a headset and listening to my favourite songs loudly, or by going shopping.

TJ: I love playing soccer, and whenever I have time, I practice my individual skills and play with the ball to improve my fitness and relieve stress. I believe that having a strong body is the key to a good training life. I play soccer with my friends at school, and on weekends, I play soccer with my dad and we spend time together.

Anpan: I came to Korea because I wanted to be an idol, so I think my trainee life is more important than anything else, but my everyday life, including my school life, is also an important part of my life, so I usually go to bed early and rest well. I try to gather my energy well so that I can put my energy into both lives.

What kind of music do you all focus on?

Jake: As part of ChoCo, I try different genres (Hip-hop, R&B, Moombahton, Ballads, etc.). Personally, I like trap (genre) the most, so I make my own trap-based songs. I like it because the beats are cool.

TJ: I try to listen to a lot of different genres of music instead of just picking a specific genre, and I think it’s important to make music that’s “Good" in its own right, not just in a genre.

Anpan: I’m most interested in the Hip-Hop and Rock genres these days.

Although as a group you have a common goal, individually, would you want to explore genres closer to your style in the future?

Jake: Absolutely! I definitely want to do a solo album in the future, and it would be great to work with Swae Lee. We promised to perform together the last time we met.

TJ: I’m learning and practicing guitar and DJing in ChoCo, and I want to combine them together to make my own unique music. I think it will be good to DJ with my avatar, like Daft Punk, and have my avatar appear like a hologram.

Anpan: I want to be like 2NE1, with each member being unique and cool. I want to find my own style that no one else can copy.

Jake and Anpan, what were your first thoughts when you found out you’ll be made the leaders of the sub-groups?

Jake: I’ve never been in a leadership role in school or anywhere else, so it was a lot of pressure, but since I’m the oldest member of ChoCo, I knew I had to take responsibility and work hard to fulfill my role.

Anpan: I was very surprised when I became a leader because I thought I was still young and that I still had a lot to learn, but it also made me realize that I needed to work harder to make sure that the ChoCo members recognized me as a leader.

Jake, a decade ago, K-pop was still a niche musical genre in the international market. However, now with K-pop bands like BTS, BLACKPINK, EXO, ASTRO, and many more making a mark globally, has it become easier to draw an international audience?

Jake: I think it’s still not easy. Just because it’s K-Pop doesn’t mean that you can always succeed. The music and message have to be clear and should be delivered well to people, to be able to communicate well with overseas fans. I will try harder to communicate with more domestic and overseas fans through ChoCo’s unique message.