K-pop Singer Aoora Gives Mithun Chakraborty's Iconic Song 'Jimmy Jimmy' a Korean Spin, Watch

Popular K-pop singer, rapper, and music producer, Aoora has added his own spin to the iconic Bollywood song Jimmy Jimmy and it is addictive track! The singer, known for his successful solo career and his presence on the YouTube channel, ‘HBC HOUSE’, partnered with Saregama to recreate a K-pop version of Bappi Lahiri’s cult melody, ‘Jimmy Jimmy’. The song dropped earlier in the day. The original track starred Mithun Chakraborty and Kim Yashpal and was from the movie Disco Dancer (1982).

In the music video, Aoora not only sang the song in a mix of Hindi and Korean but also put his dancing skills on display. Speaking about the track, Aoora said, “I am thrilled to sing in Hindi for the very first time and present the K-pop version of a beloved Bollywood song like ‘Jimmy Jimmy’ which happens to be one of my favorites. This collaboration exemplifies my deep admiration for Indian music and my desire to create something truly special that resonates with fans from both cultures."

In February 2023, Aoora mesmerized Indian audiences with his sensational concerts in Mumbai and Jammu and is now determined to foster cultural exchange between India and South Korea with his music. This revamped version of ‘Jimmy Jimmy’ will seamlessly blend Aoora’s distinct style with Saregama’s expertise in curating unforgettable musical experiences.

He says, “It has been such an honour to be able to work with India’s most prestigious label Saregama and to infuse the K-pop flavour in a wonderful song like ‘Jimmy Jimmy.’ I had so much fun working on it, and it was also challenging to recreate it in the K-pop style while maintaining its original essence. Between me and my music producer Friday, we were however able to create a sound that I am very proud of. I hope that all my fans will remember this version for a very long time."