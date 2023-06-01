K-Pop Star T.O.P Confirms Exit from BIGBANG, Says He's Preparing For 'New Chapter' Of His Life

Renowned K-pop idol T.O.P has re-confirmed that he is no longer a part of BIGBANG. The news was announced last year, in February 2022. However, it seems like not many were about it. T.O.P decided to make it loud and clear that he is not a part of the K-pop group and added he is working on his solo music.

T.O.P, formally known as Choi Seung-hyun, clarified his stand in the group after a fan dropped a comment on his recent Instagram post asking if he’s left the group. On Wednesday night, the South Korean rapper shared a post featuring a video of him working on some new music along with the note, “Still making my albums."

A social media user took to the comments and asked, “TOP did you leave big bang?" T.O.P replied, “I’ve already withdrawn… I’ve already told you guys that I’m leaving and I’m now facing a new chapter in my life since last year." He took to his Instagram Stories and reminded everyonet that he left the group last year and is a solo artist now.

For the unversed, in February 2022, T.O.P left his agency YG Entertainment after 16 years. At the time, the agency said in a statement that the rapper “wants to expand his horizons beyond Big Bang."

“T.O.P’s exclusive contract with YG has ended, and he will be taking on a wide variety of new challenges as both an artist and an entrepreneur. We respected T.O.P’s desire to broaden the scope of his individual activities aside from just his promotions with BIGBANG, and he successfully came to an agreement about this with the other members," the agency said.