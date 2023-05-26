Kabir Bedi Turns Into A Monarch For His Kannada Film Debut

After actors like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, yet another Bollywood actor is gearing up for a Kannada debut. Veteran actor Kabir Bedi will soon be seen in the Sudhir Attavar-directed “Kari Haida? Koragajja. During an interview, he shared insights about the film’s storyline, his character, and the unique experience of working in a new language.

Kabir Bedi expressed his excitement about the unique project, emphasising its remarkable ensemble, talented director, and risk-taking producer. He mentioned that the film’s narrative holds the power to deeply move the audience.

While working on the Kannada dialogue delivery and dubbing, he dedicated himself to honing his skills to ensure impeccable line delivery. Kabir Bedi has consistently believed in the pursuit of perfection as the ideal approach to his work.

Sudhir Attavar’s film revolves around an Adivasi child who is regarded as a divine figure during the 12th century. The movie delves into the distinctive traditions and heritage of Karnataka, showcasing its rich customs and culture. Kabir Bedi and Attavar, while engrossed in the film’s dubbing process in Mumbai, shared a preview of the movie on their social media platforms.

Attavar expressed his admiration for directing Kabir Bedi in his first regional film, stating that he gained valuable knowledge from the veteran actor. Attavar was amazed by how swiftly Kabir Bedi adapted to the language and pronunciation requirements. Initially hesitant to approach someone of Kabir Bedi’s worldwide fame for the role, Attavar was pleasantly surprised when Kabir Bedi graciously accepted and delivered an exceptional performance.

Kabir Bedi plays a king in this period drama. Interestingly, this is not Kabir Bedi’s first time playing a

king.

Talking to reporters, Kabir Bedi said, “ Despite having played a king numerous times, I have never performed the role of a monarch of a Southern kingdom, which has been a novel and wonderful experience for me. The experience of working on a Kannada movie was wonderful and unique. This tale has a long history. I’m delighted a movie about this topic was made. The movie’s director, Sudhir Attavar, created something that will resonate with the viewers.

Kari Haida? Koragajja produced by Trivikram Sapalya under Druthi Creations and Success Films, also stars Sandip Soparkar, Shruti, Bhavya, and Naveen Padil from the South Indian film industry