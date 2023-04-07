Home » Movies » Kabir Khan On His Marriage With Mini Mathur, ‘Religion Was Never An Issue...'

Kabir Khan On His Marriage With Mini Mathur, ‘Religion Was Never An Issue...'

Bajrangi Bhaijaan director Kabir Khan talked about his marriage with Mini Mathur and how religion was never a bone of contention between them.

Advertisement

Published By: Yatamanyu Narain

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 07, 2023, 12:03 IST

Mumbai, India

Kabir Khan shared that religion was never an issue in his marriage with Mini Mathur.
Kabir Khan shared that religion was never an issue in his marriage with Mini Mathur.

Filmmaker Kabir Khan and TV host Mini Mathur recently completed 25 years of marriage. They tied the knot on February 28, 1998, and are parents to two kids - son Vivaan Khan and daughter Sanya Khan. In a recent interview, Kabir Khan opened up about his married life with Mini Mathur and also revealed whether their religion ever became a problem when they wanted to get married.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Kabir Khan revealed that Mini comes from a very traditional Mathur family. He said that religion was never really an issue but initially, Mini thought that there will be many hurdles in trying to convince her extended family. “But it’s just so beautiful how they all accepted me,” Kabir said.

Kabir also pointed out that during his childhood religion was never a point of conflict. In fact, he and his parents celebrated all the festivals be it Diwali Eid or Christmas with great enthusiasm.

Advertisement

The filmmaker asserted that after their parents agreed to the marriage, they performed the wedding rituals from both sides, more for the families than for themselves. “I am actually an atheist, so I don’t really truly believe in God and religion so it was very easy for me to sort of accept all that. We’ve had many fights, we’ve had lots of issues, but religion has never been one,” he further added.

RELATED NEWS

In the same interview, Kabir Khan spoke about parenting his children with Mini Mathur. He said that they never pushed their children in a particular direction to celebrate their passion, instead left them to find their path. “The way we have brought up our children, is also the way how I was brought up. We never really tried to push them into a direction. We let them celebrate and follow whatever they have a passion for. Because I think that’s the way you find your path,” he said.

On February 28, to mark the occasion of their wedding anniversary, Mini Mathur went down memory lane and shared several priceless glimpses with a lengthy lovable post for Kabir. Check it out:

Advertisement

Work-wise, Kabir Khan last directed 83 starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Up next, he will be seen working with Kartik Aaryan Sajid Nadiadwala's film.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News

Follow us on

About the Author

Yatamanyu NarainYatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist &amp; Photographer who dabbles in F...Read More

first published: April 07, 2023, 12:03 IST
last updated: April 07, 2023, 12:03 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Kylie Jenner Sets Internet On Fire With Her Bold Photos In Bright Pink Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+9PHOTOS

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Ananya Panday, Aparshakti Khurana, Rajkummar Rao Among Stars At Jubilee Screening, See Pics