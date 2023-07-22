Kabir Khan Recalls Irrfan's Reaction to Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'New York' Monologue: 'He Cried, Hugged Him'

Filmmaker Kabir Khan has shared that Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s exceptional single-take performance in the 2009 film New York, in which he had a small role alongside Katrina Kaif and John Abraham, left Irrfan Khan moved to tears. Nawazuddin took on the role of Zilgai in the movie, a man who became a suspect after 9/11 and was subjected to harsh interrogation. Almost a decade after recognising Nawazuddin’s talent, Kabir Khan reunited with him for the blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan, where the actor starred alongside Kareena Kapoor and Salman Khan.

In a recent interview with Humans of Cinema, Kabir Khan reminisced about casting Nawazuddin in the film. He revealed that after the release of New York, many people approached him, asking about where he had found the case study for the character Zilgai. Kabir mentioned that Nawaz’s portrayal was so convincing that people mistook him for a real person rather than an actor. During that time, casting directors weren’t as prevalent, and Kabir’s team of assistants handled auditions. “In all my career, I have only seen one audition and that happens to be Nawaz’s."