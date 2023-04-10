Kabir Khan Says Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Are 'Like Family', Opens Up About His Special Bond With The Couple

Kabir Khan has made a name for himself in Bollywood with his impeccable directing skills. He has delivered numerous hits such as Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and 83. Kabir Khan has collaborated with several actors over the years, but he holds a special place in his heart for actress Katrina Kaif. In a recent conversation with Humans of Bombay, the filmmaker opened up about his bond with Katrina, whom he has directed in Ek Tha Tiger, Phantom and New York. He has shared that she is more like a “family” to him. Kabir said, “Katrina is much more than a friend now. She’s like family. We go back all the way to New York, but more than just the three films that we’ve done together, it’s just the times we’ve spent together."

Kabir Khan also expressed that he considers Vicky Kaushal, actor and Katrina's husband, as part of his family as well, due to his prior collaborations with Vicky's father Sham Kaushal and brother Sunny in various projects. “Now she’s married to Vicky, who again I consider part of my family. I’ve done six films with Vicky’s father, Sham Ji. Vicky’s brother Sunny was in my first web series Forgotten Army. So yes, I would say Katrina’s family," added the filmmaker.

Advertisement

During the chat, the Phantom director further spilled the beans about his inter-religious marriage with producer Mini Mathur. He discussed how their union was embraced warmly by both of their families. Kabir recounted that Mini was anticipating some resistance from her extended family when they first considered tying the knot, but to their delight, they encountered none. He revealed that his own family didn't oppose the marriage.

Kabir Khan also shared a touching anecdote about Mini's father who liked the difference between their surnames, Khan and Khanna, to just one letter “na," which he interpreted as being “non-applicable."

Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur were the early birds to arrive at the wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in 2021.

Advertisement

On the work front, Kabir Khan’s most recent directorial project was 83 with Ranveer Singh, but now he has announced his next project with Kartik Aaryan.

On the other hand, Katrina is also set to collaborate with Salman Khan once again for the highly anticipated Tiger 3. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra lined up.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News