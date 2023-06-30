Kabir Singh To Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara Advani's Top 5 Movies

Kiara Advani is one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood at the moment. She is currently making headlines for her new movie Satyaprem Ki Katha, which was released on Thursday. Kiara, who made her acting debut in 2014 with the comedy film Fugly, later appeared in many successful movies including M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh, Guilty, Shershaah and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, to name a few. So today, let us take a look at the top 5 superhit movies that made Kiara one of the bankable actresses of Bollywood.

1. Kabir Singh

The Hindi-language romantic drama film written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the titular roles became the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019. Reports suggest that Kabir Singh collected over Rs 370 crore at the box office. The movie was jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series Films and by Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde under Cine1 Studios. The film was a remake of the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

2. Shershaah

Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra’s 2021 film Shershaah became a turning point in their lives. The movie was not only a hit among the audience but the lead pair also bonded for life. The biographical war film based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra martyred in the Kargil War, was directed by Vishnuvardhan and won 19 nominations at the 67th Filmfare Awards.

3. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

The biographical sports drama film starred the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as MS Dhoni, along with Disha Patani and Kiara Advani in the main roles. The movie was a huge hit and received the widest release ever for a Bollywood film across 61 countries. The film also became the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2016.

4. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kiara Advani also appeared in the 2022 movie Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 to which the audience responded well. It also featured Tabu and Kartik Aaryan as the main leads. The film was a huge success and became the fourth-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022.

5. Good Newwz