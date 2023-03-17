Kannada film Kabzaa has a lot of hopes pinned on it, especially when Kannada cinema has been doing wonders at the box office on a pan-India level. On top of that, Kabzaa stars three of the biggest stars namely Upendra, Shiva Rajkumar and Kiccha Sudeep. The triumvirate of stars was expected to create ripples, however, after the trailer was released, many wrote it off as a blatant rip-off of KGF. As the film was released on March 17, the prospects are not looking that great for the movie either.

Both in Kannada and in other languages, the bookings are exceptionally poor. Although being marketed as a major pan-Indian multi-starrer, the movie has failed to pique the interest of viewers. The Kabzaa storyline, it seems, has failed to deliver outside India as well, affecting the US market.

Amid the dismal opening of Kabzaa, an interesting anecdote has come forward regarding Shiva Rajkumar’s role in the film. Rajkumar, although appearing in an extended cameo, has a significant amount of screen time in the movie. Now, it’s come to light that director R Chandru wanted to keep Shiva Rajkumar’s inclusion in the project a secret. His initial plan was to let the audience discover Shivanna’s character in the theatre itself — the reason he was not seen even once in the trailer as well.

However, reportedly, R Chandru later developed cold feet regarding the idea as he felt that his decision to not promote the film as a Rajkumar movie may lead to backlash from the cine-goers. This is when he backed off from the idea and included the character of Shivanna in the posters of the film along with Upendra and Kiccha Sudeep’s.

The movie also stars Shriya Saran as the female lead and has music by Ravi Basrur who earlier received a lot of acclaim for his work on the KGF films.

