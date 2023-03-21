Home » Movies » Kabzaa Director R Chandru To Collaborate With Pawan Kalyan? Here's What We Know

Pawan Kalyan was among the first to watch Kabzaa at a private screening in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Last Updated: March 21, 2023, 18:25 IST

Kabzaa hit the theatres on March 17.
Kabzaa, starring Upendra, Shriya Saran, Kiccha Sudeep and Shiv Rajkumar and titled Underworld Ka Kabzaa in Hindi, is the next big thing to come out of Kannada cinema after KGF and KGF 2. R Chandru’s film may be a raucous affair in terms of cinematic liberties, but it certainly has the right pace and momentum. The film, which was released on March 17, is getting good reviews not only from the fans but also from the critics.

Fans have been waiting for a long time for a collaboration between Kabzaa director R Chandru and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan. According to media reports, Kalyan has expressed interest in working with Chandru. Film critic Sharada Srinidhi tweeted about the same and wrote, “Kabzaa director to direct Pawan Kalyan. The actor who watched the action entertainer today have discussed collaborating for a project."

According to sources, the Power Star of the Telugu industry was among the first to watch Kabzaa at a private screening in Hyderabad on Thursday and has praised its making and Chandru’s vision. The actor is now eager to collaborate with him on a future project, as per reports. However, neither the actor nor the director has confirmed these reports, leaving fans in the dark.

Pawan Kalyan has been a tremendous source of encouragement and support for the Kabzaa team. He was unable to attend the film’s audio event due to political obligations, but he sent a special note to the team wishing them success. R Chandru has also expressed gratitude to Pawan Kalyan for his assistance.

Talking about the film Kabzaa, its release date was chosen to honour the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s birthday. Kabzaa has a stellar cast that includes Anoop Revanna, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.

