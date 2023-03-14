The much-anticipated Kannada film Kabzaa, a pan-India release starring Upendra, Kichcha Sudeepa and Shriya Saran, is making headlines these days. The period action drama, directed by R Chandru, has raised public expectations ahead of its March 17 release. The day also commemorates the birthday of the late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar. With only a few days left before the release of Kabzaa, ticket reservations are already being done.

The director of the film, R Chandru has shared a picture wishing Puneeth Rajkumar a very happy birthday. The picture reads, “Happy Birthday Powerstar, Puneeth Rajkumar." It must be noted here that Puneeth Rajkumar’s birthday is celebrated on March 17 and Kabzaa is being released on the same day.

Advertisement

The title song from Kabzaa, which was recently released, became an instant hit among the audience. The movie’s posters have also gotten a lot of love and attention from cine-goers.

The period action drama, directed by R Chandru, has raised public expectations ahead of its March 17 release. With only a few days left before the release of Kabzaa, ticket reservations are already being done.

According to recent reports, the makers intend to release the pan-India film in approximately 4,000 theatres worldwide in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Nishit Shaw, a trade analyst and Twitter user, tweeted the announcement on March 13, along with a poster of Kabzaa. It reads, “Kabzaa releasing across 4,000 theatres approx. Worldwide."

According to OTT Play, director R Chandru originally planned to release the film in 6,000 theatres. But due to David F Sandberg’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods which will have its world premiere on the same day as Kabzaa, the film will now release in approximately 4,000 theatres.

Advertisement

In terms of first-day bookings, OTT Play reports that single-screen reservations have already begun in Bengaluru, with multiplexes to follow by Wednesday. Kabzaa’s early morning shows will begin at 9.15 a.m. at a city multiplex in Bengaluru, with the film screening at 10 or 10.30 a.m. in single-screen halls.

R Chandru will also distribute the film in Karnataka, according to another update. Meanwhile, he has found distribution partners for additional centres.

Read all the Latest Movies News here