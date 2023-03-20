Kabzaa Star Upendra Talks About Directing Rajinikanth, Says ‘It Is Like A Dream’

Kabzaa star Upendra, during a recent interview, recalled the time when Rajinikanth expressed his wish to work with him. Upendra was last seen in the R Chandru directorial, in which he co-stars with Shriya Saran and Kichcha Sudeepa. During the interview, Upendra revealed how did he feel when the superstar asked to be directed by him in a Kannada film. It happened more than a decade back, when Rajinikanth asked Upendra to host a screening of his film 2010 directorial Super. Impressed with the scripts and performance of the cast, Rajinikanth had then requested Upendra to direct him in a Kannada film with impressive script, whenever possible.

When asked if he has started working on a film with Rajinikanth, the actor-filmmaker told Pinkvilla, “Everybody in this industry wants to work with Rajini sir, it is like a dream."

When Upendra was further asked how did he feel after getting a work opportunity from Rajinikanth, he said: “The statement itself is enough for me.” He also opened up about having thoughts of making something special for Rajinikanth. Upendra said, “Nowadays I hardly direct films, like once in 5 years because am busy with my acting career. I should get some weird ideas, otherwise, I don't get that zeal to direct. I'm now doing one film called UI and is almost in the finishing stage."

Upendra, in the same interview, also talked about his equation with co-star Kichcha Sudeepa. He said: “We know each other for the past 25 years and there was a point when he wanted to assist me. He approached me to join as assistant director but I said 'you are so good looking why you want to become a director?' I said you should go and act and he took it so seriously that he started acting. He is a great performer. Later, our films used to release together and only at that time we had competition. But now after years, with so many hits and flops, there's a different bond between us. We respect each other.”

Kabzaa, which was released in theatres last week, has been receiving mixed reviews at the box office.

