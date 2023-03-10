Kannada cinephiles are in for a treat soon. Why? Three of Kannada cinema’s biggest stars — Shiva Rajkumar, Upendra and Kiccha Sudeep — have teamed up for the grand pan-Indian film, Kabzaa. The movie is nearing its March 17 release date and a promotional campaign for the film is underway. Since Kabzaa will also have a Hindi release, the team of Kabzaa recently visited Mumbai for a promotional event. Talking to the media at the event, the cast spoke on various topics, from changing dynamics in the industry to future prospects.

Kiccha Sudeep talked about how Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan revived Bollywood after a long dry spell. Referring to Pathaan, said that it took one movie to completely change the dynamics and confidence of people. He continued by saying that the Kannada industry is also going through a wonderful time. He talked about how the Kannada film industry came up with four blockbusters last year, in the form of KGF: Chapter 2, Kantara, 777 Charlie and Vikrant Rona.

Upendra reminisced about working with the leading lady of Pathaan, Deepika Padukone in her debut film. “I am so lucky to have acted with Deepika back in the day," he said. Upendra and Deepika had starred together in the 2006 Kannada film Aishwarya, which was Deepika’s first stint as an actress. It was a year later that she starred in the Bollywood film, Om Shanti Om.

Kabzaa’s trailer was released a few days ago in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. The film’s strong cinematography, soundtrack, and aesthetics promise grandeur and entertainment. The story of Kabzaa centres on the life of South Indian underworld lord Bhargav, who ruled supreme during the colonial era.

The pan-Indian movie, which is directed by R Chandru, is Upendra and Sudeep’s second collaboration following the 2016 film Mukunda Murari. The film’s female protagonist is Shriya Saran. The movie is anticipated to be released in theatres in seven different languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali, and Oriya.

