Kachra Actor Aditya Lakhia On ‘Casteist’ Zomato Ad: 'I'll Think Twice Before Signing' | Exclusive

Actor Aditya Lakhia, who played a polio-affected Dalit character named ‘Kachra’ in Lagaan and reprised it in a recent controversial ad for Zomato, reacted to the backlash the commercial received. Speaking with News18 exclusively, the actor said that while the intent was to spread awareness, he did not think that the advertisement would take such a turn and result in becoming controversial. He also added that he did not mean to hurt sentiments and if need be, he will issue an apology as well.

For the unversed, on the occasion of World Environment Day, June 5, Zomato released an advertisement in which Aditya was seen playing ‘Kachra’ and creating awareness about the impact of plastic waste and the amount of waste that goes into the making of mundane items such as paperweight and hand towels. The actor doubled up as the ‘mundane items’. The ad received massive backlash, with many including Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan, who called the ad ‘a repulsive casteist commercial.’

Reacting to the backlash, Aditya told News18, “It’s banned toh it’s banned. Ab kya kar sakte hai? It was supposed to be a positive concept, the way we all looked at it was Kachra promoting anti-plastic and to recycle garbage. But it took another turn. It became controversial so now it’s banned. That’s it. I don’t want to say anything further. We tried to do something positive and it just took another turn which we didn’t know it would."

He added, “I did not anticipate something like this. None of us did. Abhi controversy ho gaya hai toh ho gaya hai. Now Zomato has pulled it out also and they clarified. I would also say that if it has hurt a section of people and if an apology is required then I’ll give it. As an actor, what can I say."