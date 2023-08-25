Kadaisi Vivasayi, Story Of An 85-year-old Farmer, Wins Best Tamil Film At 69th National Awards

The 69th National Film Awards, a prestigious event hosted by the Government of India, took place on August 24, 2023. This grand occasion served as a platform to honour the remarkable contributions of filmmakers, actors, and films that left an indelible mark on the cinematic landscape in the year 2021. The unveiling of the winners unfolded at the National Media Center in New Delhi during a press meeting that reverberated with applause and appreciation.

Among the winners, the coveted title of Best Tamil Film was bestowed upon Kadaisi Vivasayi, which translates to The Last Farmer. Directed by M Manikandan, the film ventured into the narrative of an 85-year-old farmer named Mayandi, portrayed by the late Nallandi. In supporting roles, the audience witnessed the talents of Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu. Beyond direction, Manikandan also produced the film, capturing the essence of the story with unparalleled finesse. Santhosh Narayanan and English composer Richard Harvey orchestrated the musical notes that underscored the film’s emotions.

Kadaisi Vivasayi revolves around the life of an elderly farmer’s battle against those coveting his land. He doesn’t talk much or show many feelings. Since there are no other farmers in the village, he’s been chosen to offer the first grain for the yearly temple ceremony. The other farmers in the village have sold their lands and gave up farming.

Released on February 11, 2022, the film managed to carve its place not only in the hearts of the audience but also in the annals of recognition. The award jury made a special mention of the late Nallandi, whose portrayal of the ageing farmer resonated deeply. Hindustan Times aptly applauded the film, labelling it a “testimonial to the fact that even a simple story, when told with unparalleled sensitivity, can leave a lasting impact." The Hindu echoed similar sentiments, labelling it an “engaging combination of realism and surrealism."