KAI Enlists For Military: Chanyeol Carries EXO Star on His Back, Members Reunite For His Farewell

South Korean singer KAI, of EXO, enlisted for his compulsory military training on today (May 11). The news of his enlistment came just last week and since the surprise announcement, KAI has not shied away from expressing how heartbroken he is with the sudden enlistment announcement. Regardless of the short notice, his fellow EXO members came together and bid him an emotional farewell.

While they posed for group photos together, keeping the tradition of placing their hands on the enlisting member’s head going, Chanyeol ensured KAI knew he was dearly loved by all. The EXO member was seen giving KAI piggyback rides before letting him enlist. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Chanyeol asked KAI to be safe and return safely.

Fans also shared photos and videos from the enlisting venue. Check it out below:

Last week, when it was announced that KAI was to enlist on May 11, he hosted a Weverse Live session and broke down. The singer admitted he was heartbroken by the surprise because he had a number of activities planned for the fans — EXO-Ls. “There’s so much that I had prepared. What a pity. That’s what’s upsetting. There’s nothing that I could do about this. I’m sad that I can’t show you what I prepared but I can just show it after I return," he said, as reported by Koreaboo.

“It’d be nice if I could see your faces before I go. I think I’m going to miss you so much. I’m already missing you right now though. Today is the first day of me finding out about it as well, so please be understanding. I’ll smile from tomorrow onwards," he added.