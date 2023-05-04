Trends :Manobala DeathShah Rukh KhanVirat KohliSonal ChauhanNaga Chaitanya
Home » Movies » Kai, EXO Member, BREAKS DOWN After Surprise Military Enlistment News, Says 'I'm Sad...'

Kai, EXO Member, BREAKS DOWN After Surprise Military Enlistment News, Says 'I'm Sad...'

Kai broke down during a live session after it was announced that the EXO member is slated to enlist in less than ten days.

Advertisement

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 12:48 IST

Seoul

EXO member Kai breaks down after surprise enlistment announcement.
EXO member Kai breaks down after surprise enlistment announcement.

South Korean star Kai, who is a member of the K-pop group EXO, is enlisting for the military on May 11. The news came as a shock to everyone, including Kai as well. The Mmmh hitmaker hosted an almost hour-long live session following the shocking news of his military enlistment and couldn’t stop himself from breaking down. In videos going viral, the singer admitted he was heartbroken by the surprise because he had a number of activities planned for the fans — EXO-Ls.

“There’s so much that I had prepared. What a pity. That’s what’s upsetting. There’s nothing that I could do about this. I’m sad that I can’t show you what I prepared but I can just show it after I return," he said, as reported by Koreaboo.

Advertisement

“It’d be nice if I could see your faces before I go. I think I’m going to miss you so much. I’m already missing you right now though. Today is the first day of me finding out about it as well, so please be understanding. I’ll smile from tomorrow onwards," he added.

On Wednesday, fans were in for a rude shock when EXO’s agency SM Entertainment announced Kai’s enlistment date. “Hello, this is SM Entertainment. We are delivering sudden news regarding Kai’s enlistment date. Although Kai had been preparing for EXO’s comeback later this year, due to recent changes in the law regarding military enlistment, Kai will be enlisting on May 11 to complete his basic training, after which he will begin working as a social worker," the statement read.

Advertisement

“To respect Kai’s wishes to quietly enlist, we are not revealing the place and time at which he will enlist. We also ask that fans understand that any scheduled events on that day will be canceled. We will reveal details regarding EXO’s upcoming album as they are confirmed," they added.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Dishya SharmaDishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. Sh...Read More

first published: May 04, 2023, 12:48 IST
last updated: May 04, 2023, 12:48 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt's Met Gala Debut, Release Of Afwaah, Trailer Launch Of Dahaad Among Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week

+8PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria, Dimple Kapadia, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanya Malhotra Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week