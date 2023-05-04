Kai, EXO Member, BREAKS DOWN After Surprise Military Enlistment News, Says 'I'm Sad...'

South Korean star Kai, who is a member of the K-pop group EXO, is enlisting for the military on May 11. The news came as a shock to everyone, including Kai as well. The Mmmh hitmaker hosted an almost hour-long live session following the shocking news of his military enlistment and couldn’t stop himself from breaking down. In videos going viral, the singer admitted he was heartbroken by the surprise because he had a number of activities planned for the fans — EXO-Ls.

“There’s so much that I had prepared. What a pity. That’s what’s upsetting. There’s nothing that I could do about this. I’m sad that I can’t show you what I prepared but I can just show it after I return," he said, as reported by Koreaboo.

“It’d be nice if I could see your faces before I go. I think I’m going to miss you so much. I’m already missing you right now though. Today is the first day of me finding out about it as well, so please be understanding. I’ll smile from tomorrow onwards," he added.

On Wednesday, fans were in for a rude shock when EXO’s agency SM Entertainment announced Kai’s enlistment date. “Hello, this is SM Entertainment. We are delivering sudden news regarding Kai’s enlistment date. Although Kai had been preparing for EXO’s comeback later this year, due to recent changes in the law regarding military enlistment, Kai will be enlisting on May 11 to complete his basic training, after which he will begin working as a social worker," the statement read.

“To respect Kai’s wishes to quietly enlist, we are not revealing the place and time at which he will enlist. We also ask that fans understand that any scheduled events on that day will be canceled. We will reveal details regarding EXO’s upcoming album as they are confirmed," they added.

