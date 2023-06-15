Kajal Aggarwal Contemplates Film Exit After Bhagavanth Kesari and Indian 2 to Embrace Motherhood

Kajal Aggarwal continues to capture hearts even after embracing motherhood. With a successful career spanning over a decade in the Telugu film industry and numerous blockbuster hits to her name, she has established herself as a prominent actress. However, it appears that Kajal has made a significant decision. After taking a break from movies due to personal reasons, she recently made a comeback with multiple film projects.

Surprisingly, reports are now suggesting that the actress plans to bid farewell to the film industry once she completes shooting for her ongoing movies, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2.

Kajal is making a sacrifice for the sake of her son, Neil. Being engrossed in her film commitments, she feels that she hasn’t been able to dedicate enough time to her child. Recognising the importance of a mother’s love during the early years, Kajal has made the difficult decision to step away from her movie career.

This news has left the ardent fans of Kajal Aggarwal in a state of shock, eagerly awaiting an explanation from the talented actress herself. In the entertainment industry, it is common for actresses to take a similar path and prioritize their personal lives over their careers.

Kajal, who will be seen as the female lead in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari, is in high demand, and it seems that producers are willing to meet her financial expectations. Reports suggest that Kajal will be receiving a whopping salary of INR 4 Crore for her role in this film.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the movie is currently under production and is slated to release during the festive season of Dussehra.