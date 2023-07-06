Kajal Aggarwal Gives Boss Lady Vibes In An All-White Ensemble; See Pics

Actress Kajal Aggarwal is known for her impeccable fashion statements. She never fails to grab the eyeballs with her glamorous persona. Recently, she dropped a slew of pictures, which is making a huge buzz on the internet. In the photos, Kajal can be seen wearing a white pantsuit, featuring feathers. Kajal pairs up her outfit with matching earrings and silver heels. She wore perfectly drawn eyebrows, a stroke of eyeliner, blush, contoured cheeks, and a shade of brown lipstick. Kajal Aggarwal looks awe-inspiring as she strikes a few poses for the lens. With her luscious locks tied up at the back, she gave major fashion goals to her fan following.

She captioned the photos, “Always in love with white. For the @theayurvedaco Kajal by Kajal Launch at the Flipkart event". Social media users have praised her for her stunning looks.

Advertisement

Be it draping herself in traditional ensembles or taking the internet by storm in western outfits, she knows how to do it all, that too effortlessly. Some time back, Kajal posed in a saree and looked gorgeous. She accessorised her look with a pair of exquisite earrings and an elegant bracelet. Opting for a minimal makeup look, she created a ruckus on social media.

Advertisement

The caption of the post read, “Aisi Adaa dekhi… Wore this beautiful saree from XITI Weaves. Thank you for dressing me in sheer elegance for the very special pre-glimpse event of Satyabhama."