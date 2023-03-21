Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who welcomed her son Neil Kitchlu with her businessman-husband Gautam Kitchlu in April 2022, took a one-year hiatus from work commitments. Now, she has once again sprung back into action with her upcoming projects. Apart from resuming her shoot for the S Shankar directorial Indian 2, Kajal has been roped in for another family action drama. Kajal will be sharing screen space with Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna for the upcoming film, temporarily titled NBK 108. Kajal has been roped in as the female lead. NBK 108 makers dropped the official announcement on Twitter on March 20.

Film producer Vamsi Shekar welcomed Kajal Aggarwal on board with a tweet. He wrote, “Team NBK108 welcomes the supremely talented Kajal Aggarwal on board to rock the screens along with Natasimham Nandamuri Balakrishna. Exciting updates rolling out soon." The poster captured her draped in a floral saree, fist-bumping with someone.

Earlier, there were several deliberations over who among Kajal Aggarwal and Honey Rose will be the female lead in NBK 108 doing rounds, reports India Today. Seems like putting rest to all the ifs and buts, the makers of the Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer have finally settled for Kajal Aggarwal.

Helmed by F3 filmmaker Anil Ravipudi, NBK 108 already went on floors this year on February 8. The scheduled first shoot was conducted in Hyderabad, as per reports. Additionally, Kannada and Telugu actress Sreeleela has also been roped in to play Nandamuri Balakrishna’s daughter in NBK 108, while Kajal Aggarwal is paired opposite Nandamuri.

Sources claim that NBK 108’s script will majorly focus on the unconditional love between a father and his daughter. Nandamuri Balakrishna will be sporting a never-before-seen avatar for the upcoming family action drama. The film director is currently scripting an unexpected character for Nandamuri, that will supposedly be cherished by the masses for a long time to come.

NBK 108 is produced collaboratively by Harish Peddi and Sahu Garapati, under the banners of Shine Screens. Music composer S Thaman will be scoring the music for the film. Further details of NBK 108 are currently awaited.

Kajal Aggarwal’s upcoming cinematic venture Indian 2 also stars Kamal Haasan in the lead role, along with Rakul Preet Singh, Samuthirakani, Mark Bennington, Bobby Simha, and Gulshan Grover in important roles. Kajal was last seen in the film Ghosty, directed by S Kalyaan. The horror comedy failed to impress the masses, receiving a lukewarm response at the box office.

