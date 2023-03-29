Home » Movies » Kajal Aggarwal's Mushy Pics With Husband Gautam Kitchlu From Their 'Parents Night Out'

Kajal Aggarwal's Mushy Pics With Husband Gautam Kitchlu From Their 'Parents Night Out'

The actress recently dropped a few romantic snaps with her husband from the night on Instagram.

Last Updated: March 29, 2023, 13:30 IST

Hyderabad, India

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu at Ram Charan's Birthday bash.
Actress Kajal Aggarwal has never shied away from showing her love for her family on social media platforms and often shares glimpses of her happy family. Recently, she, along with her husband Gautam Kitchlu, attended Ram Charan’s birthday bash in Hyderabad and looked perfect in every way possible. The actress dropped a few romantic snaps with her husband from the night on Instagram. In the latest mushy pictures, the power couple can’t take their eyes off each other.

For the day, Kajal opted for a pink-hued floral printed midi dress and she looked stunning. She accessorised her gorgeous dress with big black emerald earrings and kept her tresses in a neat ponytail. On the other hand, Gautam kept it casual. They looked so much in love as they posed for the lenses and gave some tips for couples.

Kajal added the hashtag “parents night out" in the caption and tagged Gautam Kitchlu.

The fans are loving the post and flooded the comments section with heaps of praises for the duo. One of the users wrote, “Cuteness Overloaded." Another person added, “Cute couple."

Take a look at her Instagram post here:

She added a candid photo of themselves on her Instagram stories, where she is seen giving a kiss to Gautam who has a small smile on his face.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married in October 2020 after being in a relationship for several years. Last year in April, the couple welcomed their baby boy Neil.

On the flip side, Kajal Aggarwal made her comeback on the big screen with Tamil and Telugu horror comedy, Ghosty after her maternity break. The film was released on the occasion of Ugadi and has received mixed reviews.

She is currently busy with Kamal Haasan’s much-awaited sequel, Indian 2. Along with them, the film has a stellar star cast including, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Gulshan Grover, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, Delhi Ganesh, Jayaprakash and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles. The film is helmed by S Shankar and the music is scored by Anirudh Ravichander.

Kajal has been roped in as the female lead for Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next film which is tentatively titled NBK 108.

