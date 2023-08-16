Kajal Aggarwal’s Oh-so-glam Red Saree Look Will Drive Your Mid-week Blues Away

Actress Kajal Aggarwal is a stunner, who never fails to grab the attention of her fans, be it on the silver screen or on social media. She is one of the fashion divas who always puts her A-game in the front when it comes to styling. A recent photo of hers caught our attention and kicked away our mid-week blues. Kajal Aggarwal looked exquisite in a shimmery 6-yard drape. When it comes to fashion, Kajal Aggarwal is a head-turner.

From extravagant lehenga sets, stunning kurtis, and stylish pantsuits to ethereal drapes, she definitely is a fashion icon. Her recent photos are taking netizens’ breath away. Kajal Aggarwal chose a drape from the shelves of ace fashion designer, Manish Malhotra. She slipped into a deep red saree adorned with same-coloured sequins all over. She chose a matching sleeveless blouse with similar work all over. She opted for subtle yet glam makeup with shimmery eyes, sheen skin, nude lips and beaming highlighter to add a fresh look to her face. She ditched all the jewellery and accessories herself with a bedazzling silver handbag with pearl studdings as its handle.