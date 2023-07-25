Kajol Activates Anjali Mode, Makes Funny Faces As She Talks To BFF Karan Johar, Watch

Kajol and Karan Johar were spotted catching up and rekindling their once-strained friendship at Manish Malhotra’s latest Bridal Couture Show on July 20. The front row at Manish Malhotra’s event was graced by the presence of several stars from the tinsel town, but it was Kajol and Karan Johar’s camaraderie that truly stole the spotlight. The duo, who have given us unforgettable movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and My Name Is Khan, were seen engrossed in deep conversation.

The viral video posted by Filmykalakar shows Kajol and Karan Johar having a great time at the event. Kajol’s expressions clearly show how happy and affectionate she was as they shared laughter and warm hugs. Fans couldn’t help but gush over the sight of these two powerhouses of talent setting aside past differences and rekindling their close bond.

Their strong friendship was clearly visible in another video. Karan Johar, who arrived late at the event, warmly embraced his longtime friend Kajol with a long and affectionate hug. He also greeted Deepika Padukone, who was cheering for her husband Ranveer Singh from the front row.

Speaking of their friendship, Karan Johar and Kajol’s relationship went through a rough patch in 2016 during the box office clash of their respective films Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay. Karan candidly shared in his autobiography, An Unsuitable Boy, how the clash affected their equation. However, in recent years, the two have managed to mend fences, with Kajol and her husband, Ajay Devgn, even making a memorable appearance on Karan Johar’s popular talk show, Koffee With Karan 6 in 2018.