Kajol Asked A 'Personal' Question At The Trial Launch; Ajay Devgn Replies 'Aapki Shaadi Ho Gayi'

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are considered the ideal couples of Bollywood. Whenever they appear together for any event, their hilarious take on each other leaves fans in splits. And today also happened the same. Both were seen at the trailer launch of a web series The Trial. Kajol is making her OTT debut through this series.

Well, in the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, a reporter asked Ajay who takes decisions in the house. Immediately Kajol said not me. But it was Ajay’s reply which left all laughing. He asked the reporter, “Apki shaadi ho gayi? (Are you married?)" to which everyone in the room erupted in laughter. “Toh is sawaal ka jawab aap bhi de sakte ho… jis ki shaadi hui he sab sakte he. Swaal ka jawaab ek hi hoga. Sabka unanimously ek hi jawaab hoga."

Watch the video here:

Ajay Devgn and Kajol got married in 1999 and welcomed their first child - daughter Nysa in 2003. In 2010, they welcomed their son, Yug.