Kajol Breaks 29-Year-Old 'No Kiss' Policy for Ajay Devgn's The Trial, Video Goes Viral

Kajol has taken the internet by storm with her kissing scenes in her new web series The Trial: Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhokha. In the show, Kajol her co-stars Ally Khan and Jisshu Sengupta. The Trial revolves around a housewife, played by Kajol, who is forced to take full responsibility of her family after her husband (Jisshu) is jailed over a sex scandal. Ally plays Kajol’s ex-lover from college.

While Kajol has been receiving rave reviews for The Trial, her kissing scenes with Jisshu and Ally have been leaked on the internet. A Twitter user shared a video of the kissing scenes featuring Kajol. Needless to say, the video went viral in no time, with netizens sharing mixed reactions. Interestingly, Kajol broke her 29-year-old “no kiss" policy for the web series. If media reports are to be believed, Kajol had done two on-screen kissing scenes in her career before this one. The first was in her debut film, Bekhudi, while the second one was in Yeh Dillagi, which released in 1994.