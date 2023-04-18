Kajol Channels Her Inner Anjali, Brings Back Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Memories With Her Latest OOTD

One of our favourite actresses in BTown, Kajol, made an appearance in the city and drove away our Tuesday blues. The actress also made us travel back in time with her causal salwar look bringing back memories from her 1998 release Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She channeled her inner Anjali in a gorgeous white salwar suit, which she teamed with a red chunni.

The actress completed her look with brown tinted shades and left her wavy locks open. She looked breathtakingly beautiful as the paparazzi captured her. Have a look:

Soon after Kajol’s pictures and videos were shared online, fans and followers rushed to the comment section to shower love on the actress. “Anjali from kuch kuch hota," one of the fans wrote. Another user commented, “Kuch kuch hota hai feels". Several other users also dropped red heart emojis in the comments section.

Released in 1998, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukherji in the lead. It also featured Salman Khan and Sana Saeed. Even today, the film is widely loved by all. In the movie, Kajol played the role of Anjali whereas SRK essayed the role of Rahul. The two were college friends. However, after Rahul’s wife (played by Rani Mukherji) passes away, his daughter (also named Anjali) decides to bring together her widowed father, with his true love - Anjali.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kajol will next be seen in the much-awaited TV series The Good Wife. The series also stars Flora Saini, Aamir Ali, Kubbra Sait, Sheeba Chaddha and Alyy Khan in crucial roles. The crime-mystery series is currently in its post-production stage and will premiere on OTT giant Disney Plus Hotstar.

