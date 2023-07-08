Kajol Clarifies Her Controversial Statement About Political Leaders, Says 'I Was Making A Point About..'

Kajol has been quite busy with promotions for her upcoming legal drama ‘The Trial’. The actress who’ll be making her foray into the OTT space stirred a big controversy when she made a statement regarding ‘political leaders not having an educational background’. Soon after, Kajol was massively trolled on social media and several political leaders like Priyanka Chaturvedi reacted to it. Now Kajol has come forward to clarify that her statement was taken out of context.

She wrote on her Twitter handle on Saturday, “I was merely making a point about education and its importance. My intention was not to demean any political leaders, we have some great leaders who are guiding the country on the right path."

For the unversed, during an interview with The Quint, Kajol had made a comment on women empowerment in India. She stated, “Change, especially in a country like India, is slow. It is very, very slow because we are steeped in our traditions and steeped in our thought processes and, of course, it has to do with education."

“You have political leaders who do not have an educational system background. I’m sorry but I’m going to go out and say that. I’m being ruled by leaders, so many of them, who do not have that viewpoint, which I think education does give you, at least the chance to look out for a different viewpoint," she further added.