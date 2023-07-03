Kajol Feels Her Daughter Nysa Handles Paparazzi With More Grace; Says ‘If I Was In Her Place…’

Kajol has recently opened up about her daughter Nysa and her experiences with the paparazzi. In a candid interview, the actress said that she feels Nysa handles media attention with more grace and dignity in comparison to her. Kajol was recently in Lust Stories 2 and fans have gone gaga over her performance in the anthology.

In an interview with NDTV, Kajol recalled an old incident and shared how she then explained to Nysa about the media. “I can’t teach her how to deal with paparazzi, she has learnt that with experience. She first had an experience with the paps in Jaipur. We both were alone and were not travelling with any security. At that time, the photographers surrounded us and started shouting, this scared her and she started crying. I just carried her in my arms and went straight to the car. Later, I explained to her that it’s their job," she was quoted saying.

Kajol expressed her admiration for Nysa’s growth in handling such situations with grace and dignity. She added, “She is better now with these situations and she is handling it very well. She is handling it with a lot more grace and dignity than I would have. If I was in her place, toh mera chappal bahut pehle nikal chuka hota."

Talking about her work, Kajol was last seen in Salaam Venky, co-starring Vishal Jethwa and Aamir Khan.