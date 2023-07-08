Kajol Feels Older Films’ Magic Can’t Be Recreated

Kajol believes that the magic of old movies can’t be recreated, despite the fact we have many amazing remake films in the present day. The actress was speaking to Pinkvilla when she claimed that her characters are considered iconic due to the time they belong to. This comes at a time when Kajol has kick-started the promotional spree of her series The Trial- Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha, which is the Hindi remake of the American legal TV drama The Good Wife. Even though she is awaiting the release of this Indian adaptation of the English show, the actress believes that “when we go to replicate, we screw up."

Kajol was quizzed to name one of the characters that she thinks can be converted into a franchise or can have a spin-off. Pinkvilla quoted her saying, “Honestly, what I believe about all the movies that I have done so far- which you consider iconic- were made in that time, with those people, and they cannot be replicated. And I don’t think that magic can happen again." Continuing further, she said that be it a good or bad movie, every film “has its own magic and has its own chemistry that I feel when we go to replicate, we screw up." She added that another version of iconic movies or characters doesn’t work for her. “They belong to that age, they belong to that time, and if you want to do another version of it, I just feel that’s not a thing that works for me," Kajol added.