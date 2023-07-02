Kajol Finds It Easier To Play 'Strong' And 'Powerful' Characters, Says 'It Comes Naturally To Me'

One look at Kajol’s filmography and it’s certainly not hard not to notice the kind of female characters she has essayed. Whether it was Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Baazigar, Darr or her most recent Salaam Venky, Kajol knows how to catch the pulse of a ‘powerful’ and ‘convincing’ female character. With her upcoming OTT debut series ‘The Good Wife’, Kajol has done the same.

Speaking about her character from the show, Kajol told PTI that playing a strong woman comes naturally to her as opposed to ‘weak and vulnerable’ characters. She explained, “To play a strong, powerful character is easier for me than to play a weak character.It is natural for me to be strong rather than to be vulnerable.

The great thing about Noyonika is that she is a strong person but when a strong person is put in a situation, where they are weakened and vulnerable, that’s a tough thing to play. It was one of the reasons why I love her as a character,"

The actress further shared that she could connect with Nayonika’s character since she has a similar way of dealing with sticky situations,

“Suparn wanted me because she is a public figure and she is a mother of two kids; there are so many factors in her character. One thing I resonate a lot more with Noyonika is the core, she is an eminently practical woman.She will do what needs to be done, even if it hurts her sensibility, if she knows it needs to be done, she will do it for the good of the family. She will go ahead and do it because there’s nobody else to do it," she added.

The two minute long trailer that was released aptly summed up the courtroom drama with Kajol at the helm of it as Noyonika Sengupta, a lawyer turned housewife who is compelled to don the black robes after her husband gets embroiled in a massive scandal. The trailer showcased the tension between Kajol and Jisshu Sengupta who is supposedly essaying her husband and a judge jailed for the controversy. From the look of the trailer, the series will explore Kajol’s conflict between being a wife and a lawyer.