Kajol Gets Brutally Trolled For Using N-Word In Viral Video, Netizens Say 'What The...'

Kajol is being heavily criticised for allegedly using a racial slur. In an alleged video, which is now going viral on Reddit, Kajol can be heard dropping the N-word, which is a racial slur used against black people, especially African Americans.

As soon as the video was shared on Reddit, netizens began trolling Kajol. One user said, “This is so cringe. I might die from second hand embarrassment." Another one said, “Why is she acting like crazy from the past couple of days?" “I feel like ppl in India (well some of them) just pick up slang from music and not realize what it means," a third user wrote.

Meanwhile, Kajol has also been in news for allegedly questioning Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan box office collections. Speaking with Live Hindustan, The Trial star was asked to reveal a question she’d ask SRK. The actress replied with a giggle, “How much did Pathaan really make?" She followed it up with a laugh but the video grabbed many eyeballs.